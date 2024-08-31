Loudoun Blanked by Rhode Island

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







LEESBURG, VA - On an 82-degree stormy Saturday night, Loudoun United FC and Phoenix Rising FC battled hard with Loudoun ultimately falling 1-0.

In a game that saw an hour delay due to inclement weather, Loudoun had a quick start as Keegan Tingey fired the first shot at goal in the 5th minute.

Zach Ryan fired a shot in the 24th minute from outside the box forcing Novo to lay out and push the ball out for a Loudoun corner.

In the 26th minute Phoenix Rising forward Gutierrez rifled a shot on goal which was

denied by an outstretched Fauroux keeping the score deadlocked at zero.

Kalil ElMedkhar took on a few defenders in the 44th minute to get a shot away on goal. Rios Novo had to lay out for it but easily held on for the save.

At the start of the second half both teams came out flying getting two shots early but

Fauroux and Rios Novo held strong and kept the game scoreless.

Just as the 63rd minute began, ElMedkhar was left alone at the top of the box and Turner found him from out wide. ElMedkhar settled the ball but his shot went just wide left of the net.

Pape Amadou Wane entered in the 68th minute instantly giving a charge to Loudoun United's offense, creating a few good opportunities.

In the 78th minute Zambrano got on the ball and played it deep into Loudoun's half, finding Gutierrez who just had the keeper to beat, until McCabe laid his body out in a defensive effort to deny the counterattack goal.

Margaritha finally broke the deadlock in the 84th minute. A long ball over the back line of Loudoun by Hernandez found a darting Margaritha who settled the ball down and fired the ball past Fauroux, getting some help from a deflection by Erlandson.

Loudoun United did not go down without a fight, getting several great opportunities in the final stretch without any luck.

Post Match Conversations

Head Coach Ryan Martin on his takeaways

"We had some really good moments and then it just fell short... I felt like there was a lot of good to takeaway but we have to continue to improve."

Alex Nagy on making his professional debut after missing over 500 days due to injury.

"I had no words going onto the field, not having played since last February it's been a super long journey for me... definitely the highlight of my soccer career so far."

Zach Ryan

"I think we had some good chances... we had some control during the game that we

need to make more of our chances."

Gavin Turner on his first USL league start of this season

"It felt amazing being back with the team and in the starting 11."

Quick Notes

Gavin Turner makes his first USL Championship league start of the season

Alex Nagy makes his first professional debut

Loudoun returns home on September 14 to take on Birmingham Legion FC at 6:45 pm E.T. for Throwback Night featuring all things '80s and '90s.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.