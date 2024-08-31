San Antonio FC Draws Charleston Battery 1-1

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC split points with Charleston Battery in a 1-1 battle at Toyota Field Saturday.

Juan Agudelo connected with Jorge Hernandez in the 52nd minute, as Hernandez found space between a pack of Battery defenders to slice the opening goal in. Charleston converted its score off a set piece opportunity in the 84th minute to lock up a point for both teams.

San Antonio's defensive unit posted 13 interceptions and 27 clearances in the match, holding one of the league's most dangerous offenses scoreless through the run of play.

Next Up

San Antonio FC kicks off a three-match road trip Saturday, September 7 at Monterey Bay F.C. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Assisted by Juan Agudelo) 52'

CHS: Juan David Torres 84'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC moves to 6-12-7 on the season with 25 points, sitting 5 points out of a playoff position in the Western Conference standings.

SAFC remains undefeated all-time against Charleston, leading the series 2-0-1.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez scored his second goal of the season, matching his 2023 total.

Forward Juan Agudelo recorded his fourth assist of the season, second on the team only to Hernandez with eight.

The SAFC defense has held opponents scoreless through the run of play for 423 consecutive minutes.

SAFC Pro Academy product Brandon Gongora made his first USL Championship appearance.

Defender Mitchell Taintor and Agudelo made their first appearances back from lower body injuries.

Attendance: 6,367

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega (Brandon Gongora 82'), Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Carter Manley, Rece Buckmaster (Shannon Gomez 78'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Bura, Luke Haakenson (Trova Boni 90'), Jorge Hernandez, Machop Chol (Juan Agudelo 46' (Hugo Mbongue 90+12')), Luis Solignac

Substitutions Not Used: Jesús Brígido, Sofiane Djeffal

Disciplinary Summary:

CHS: Nathan Dossantos (Yellow Card) 2'

SA: Bura (Yellow Card) 7'

SA: Mitchell Taintor (Yellow Card) 20'

CHS: Leland Archer (Yellow Card) 28'

SA: Nelson Flores Blanco (Yellow Card) 83'

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Yellow Card) 90+5'

SA: Shannon Gomez (Yellow Card) 90+7'

SA: Luis Solignac (Yellow Card) 90+9'

SA: Brandon Gongora (Yellow Card) 90+10'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the result)

Yeah, it's a hard-fought point against one of the best teams in the league. We felt we deserved three points. Defensively outstanding again, the last four games we've only conceded two goals, and both on dead ball situations. Zero conceded in the run of play and going forward, it felt we had some big opportunities. Obviously, we scored a beautiful goal but probably should have had another one.

(On the team grinding through availability challenges)

It's a team of fighters, right? A team that will fight regardless of the hardship and adversity we're going through, and if we're able to get ourselves into playoffs, what a story, because I don't see any USL team that had gone through this level of hardship over the last few years, and we're still able to achieve that and put ourselves into playoffs,. Again as mentioned, the injuries don't seem like they're stopping, and we've got international call ups next week as well, so this average seven to eight players out per game probably is going to be pretty consistent unfortunately. It's not something we want to see, but we're going to fight to the very end, and if we can get into playoffs, to me, that's a successful season.

(On hitting the road the next three weeks)

You just keep building from what we did tonight. Collectively in that locker room, we felt we deserve the three points. Obviously, it's a point. We take it against one of the best teams in the league at full strength, and we keep building, and Monterey will be a fun game to play.

Midfielder Luke Haakenson

(On the draw)

I'm happy, but I thought we could have gotten more. We were looking for all three points at home against a great Charleston team. Credit to them, they stuck at it, but credit to us for shutting down probably the most potent attack in the league. Credit to our back five, they played amazing, and their goal is a set piece that's a great shot from 30 yards away. There's not much more you can say. I think we had our chances even more too, to go up more than one. There was probably two or three that we were one-on-one with the goalie. If we just finished those away, I think it could be 2 or 3-0, and then we're sitting, so it's a shame that we didn't get three points, but we're happy with one.

(On the team's defensive improvement)

I mean, it's two goals that are set pieces for the last four games, none from the run of play. We're making strides forward, and it's right in time with nine games left until playoffs. This is where you want to be. I think a lot of teams in United States really peak early, and those are the teams that don't do well at the end of the season, because they peak, and then they go down. I think we're trending up now. For the last four games, we're playing well, and this is the time of year that you want to do that.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez

(On connecting with Agudelo on the goal)

It feels great. Like I always say, it's everything for the team. It just happened to be me today to score the goal, and Juan gave me the assist. We have good chemistry, so it feels great to score again.

