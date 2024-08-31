Rhode Island FC Completes Sweep of Birmingham Legion FC in Dominant 2-0 Win

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - A pair of second-half goals led Rhode Island FC to a dominant 2-0 win over Birmingham Legion FC at Beirne Stadium on Saturday as the Ocean State club charged its way up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. A goal and assist off the bench for JJ Williams and a goal and Man of the Match Performance from Stephen Turnbull led RIFC to its second multi-goal win against Birmingham this season to take all six points in the home and away series.

Rhode Island FC (8W-5L-13D) came out with momentum early, testing the goal 22 seconds into the match when Jack Panayotou connected on a pass from Albert Dikwa "Chico" in the 18-yard-box, sending a close-range shot just over the bar in his first start for the club since returning for his second loan spell from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution. In the 11th minute, Clay Holstad launched a shot just over the bar from the top of the box, and Jojea Kwizera forced the first save of the match from Birmingham Legion FC (10W-5L-11D) keeper Matt Van Oekel just four minutes later with a shot from similar territory.

RIFC appeared to finally take advantage of its dominant attacking first half when Panayotou found the back of the net from inside the box in what would have been his first career USL Championship goal. However, the celebration came to a halt when the goal was called off after it was determined that the ball had gone out of play at the goalline prior to the setup pass. Despite outshooting Birmingham 9-3 and holding more than 60 percent of possession, the Ocean State club could not find a breakthrough as the two clubs went into the half tied at zero.

Continuing its positive attacking display into the second half, RIFC kept pushing for the opening goal when Clay Holstad found one of the best chances of the match in the 66th minute. Dribbling through the Birmingham defense and launching a powerful shot on frame from the top of the box, Holstad's effort forced a diving save out of Van Oekel to keep the match scoreless.

Riding the momentum from Holsatd's effort, RIFC found its breakthrough and took the lead five minutes later. JJ Williams brought down Marc Ybarra's cross in the box, laying it off to a wide-open Stephen Turnbull with a quick first touch. From there, Turnbull lined a powerful first-time shot under the legs of Van Oekel and into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

One minute later, Panayotou had a good chance to double the lead when he found himself sprinting down the left wing in a one-on-one opportunity, but his shot from distance flew just inches over the crossbar. Then, as the match was winding down in the 88th minute, Jojea Kwizera got on the end of a loose ball in the box and fired a low shot towards goal, but Van Oekel got down in time with a sharp reflex save to knock the ball out for a corner.

In the final minute of regulation, Williams cemented the Rhode Island FC win with his second goal contribution of the night. The striker headed in Kwizera's corner kick off the bar and into the back of the net. The late goal would be one of the last attacking moments for either team as RIFC closed out the 2-0 victory.

Up next, Rhode Island FC hits the road for the first of a two-match road trip as the club visits Pittsburgh RIverhounds SC on Saturday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the match on NESN+ and ESPN+, or join in cheering on the club at the Official RIFC Watch Party at Wes' Rib House in Providence. Following the two-match road series, RIFC returns home on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. as it welcomes FC Tulsa to Beirne Stadium. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Stephen Turnbull (JJ Williams), 71st minute: Turnbull lines a shot into the back of the net from close range. RI 1, BHM 0

RI - JJ Williams (Jojea Kwizera), 90th minute: Williams drives a header home off of Kwizera's corner for his second goal of the season. RI 2, BHM 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Midfielder Jack Panayotou made his first start for Rhode Island FC since returning to the club on loan from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution. The 20-year-old played in four matches for RIFC during his first loan spell in May, collecting a pair of assists in his first two matches.

The 0-0 score at halftime marked the 16th time this season RIFC has kept its opponent scoreless in the first half.

Stephen Turnbull's goal in the 71st minute was his fourth career goal for RIFC, and third in USL Championship play. Turnbull became the sixth RIFC player this season to net at least three goals, tallying his first goal contribution since logging an assist in the first meeting between RIFC and Birmingham on July 17. The defender's goal was also his first since the club's 2-2 draw with Sacramento Republic FC on May 11.

JJ Williams' fifth assist of the season came just four minutes into his appearance as a substitute in the second half. The mark ties Williams for eighth in the USL Championship and second-most on the team behind Noah Fuson's six.

With his second goal of the season, Williams became the first RIFC substitute to register multiple goal contributions in a single match since the last meeting between the two clubs, when Zachary Herivaux netted his first two goals for the club.

Koke Vegas kept his fifth shutout of the season and the club's ninth overall. The performance also marked his first time keeping back-to-back clean sheets this season. The Spaniard has allowed just one goal in his last four matches.

The victory was RIFC's sixth-straight unbeaten match at home dating back to June 8. In total, the club is unbeaten in 12 of its last 13 matches with three shutouts in its last four.

Ten of the RIFC's last 11 goals, and 22 of its 39 on the season, have been scored in the second half.

The win saw RIFC rise above Birmingham and into fifth position in the Eastern Conference standings, just one point removed from the final playoff hosting position currently occupied by Detroit City FC.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Stephen Turnbull

