San Antonio FC Injury Report

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO FC INJURY REPORT - 8/31/24

Injuries

Mohamed Omar (lower body) - Out

Lucas Silva (lower body) - Out

Kevon Lambert (lower body) - Out

Jake LaCava (lower body) - Out

Richard Windbichler (lower body) - Out

Kendall McIntosh (upper body) - Out

