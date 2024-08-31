Ten-Man Hounds Draw at Indy Amidst Controversy

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Controversy marred a gritty effort by the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, who battled for more than 90 minutes down a man and took a lead before finishing with a 1-1 draw against Indy Eleven on Saturday night at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

Pat Hogan was sent off for a foul in the fourth minute after initially being shown a yellow card, reducing the Hounds (7-9-11) to 10 men. Danny Griffin's superb volley put the Hounds ahead in the second half, but a stoppage-time free kick by Romario Williams allowed Indy (10-9-6) to steal a point.

The result means the Hounds will remain no more than three points back of the playoff positions in the Eastern Conference after today's play with seven matches remaining.

First half

The match was altered minutes after the opening whistle after Hogan was first to the ball in a clash with Sebastián Guenzatti with both players' boots high in the air. Guenzatti went to the ground, and Hogan was immediately shown a yellow card by referee Elijio Arreguin for the challenge.

More than a minute passed before play restarted, and Arreguin - who was only 10 yards from the foul and unobstructed in his view - inexplicably decided to reverse his initial call, going back to Hogan and changing the decision to a red card.

That left the Hounds shorthanded for the remainder of the match, but the team kept its defense compact with changes on the fly, limiting Indy to just four first-half shots, and only one on goal, despite conceding 72 percent of possession.

Second half

The Hounds left their lineup unchanged out of the break, and they created some moments of danger early in the half. Robbie Mertz received a diagonal ball deep in the corner of the box and was knocked over, drawing light shouts for a penalty only four minutes in.

Jackson Walti struck the post in the 55th minute with a lofted, curling effort from outside of the box, but the ball rebounded back into play and the Hounds were unable to pounce on the rebound.

Indy began creating some chances of their own, as just a minute later, Eric Dick was forced to make one of his three saves to stop Williams from close range at a sharp angle on the right.

The Hounds got on the board in the 73rd minute from a play that began with a set piece from 40 yards away. The initial ball into the box was headed clear by Indy, but the Hounds quickly moved it wide to the left and the feet of Mertz, who served the ball back into the box.

Illal Osumanu elevated at the back post to win the header, and he wisely put the ball back toward the front of net. Griffin was waiting 8 yards from goal and had no hesitation, smashing the ball on the volley into the top right corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

With the lead the Hounds looked to get to the finish line, blocking all three Indy shot attempts before the officials posted four minutes of stoppage time.

An additional minute was added for a late substitution, and Indy's Maalique Foster won a free kick 25 yards from goal with the match now in the sixth added minute. That set up Williams, whose well-placed shot curled over the wall and into the net in the seventh minute of stoppage time, ending the match in a draw.

Modelo Man of the Match

Danny Griffin served up an outstanding finish that was the highlight of a night when the central midfielder had extra ground to cover with the Hounds reduced to 10 men. Griffin had a team-leading nine clearances, along with three interceptions and going 4 for 4 winning aerial duels.

What's next?

The Hounds return home for another critical match in the playoff chase when Rhode Island FC comes to Highmark Stadium for the first time at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Rhode Island (8-5-13) leaped their way to fifth in the East tonight with a 2-0 win over Birmingham, coupled with Indy's draw.

Riverhounds SC lineup (5-3-2) - Eric Dick; Luke Biasi (Babacar Diene 90+3'), Illal Osumanu, Pat Hogan (sent off 4'), Sean Suber, Dani Rovira (Pierre Cayet 67'); Jackson Walti, Danny Griffin, Robbie Mertz (Kenardo Forbes 82'); Edward Kizza (Bradley Sample 67'), Emmanuel Johnson (Jake Lent-Koop 82')

Indy Eleven lineup (4-2-3-1) - Hunter Sulte; Aedan Stanley, James Musa (Logan Neidlinger 74'), Ben Ofeimu, Hayden White (Josh O'Brien 62'); Aodhan Quinn, Laurence Wootton (Cam Lindley 62'); Douglas Martinez (Elliot Collier 82'), Sebastián Guenzatti (Augustine Williams 62'), Maalique Foster; Romario Williams

Scoring summary

PIT - Danny Griffin 73' (Illal Osumanu)

IND - Romario Williams 90+7'

Discipline summary

PIT - Pat Hogan 4' (sent off - serious foul play)

IND - Douglas Martinez 32' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Robbie Mertz 66' (caution - dissent)

IND - Cam Lindley 71' (caution - tactical foul)

IND - Romario Williams (caution - reckless foul)

