Monterey Bay Defeated in Miami
August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
MIAMI, Florida - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-12-7, 28 points) saw its struggles continue in a 1-0 loss to Miami FC (3-21-2, 11 points) at FIU Pitbull Stadium on Saturday night. Midfielder Jerry Ayon received his second yellow card of the match in the 40th minute for a reckless challenge, resulting in a red and an early dismissal. Ayon will miss Monterey Bay's next match.
After feeling through the first quarter-hour of the match, Monterey Bay created its first solid opportunity in the 16th minute. Xavi Gnaulati rounded his defender into the box on the left side and looked to play the ball back towards Alex Dixon in the middle, but his pass was blocked out for a corner to no avail. Miami FC had a dangerous moment against the run of play in the 24th minute, but the shot from distance was saved at the far post with a diving effort by Antony Siaha. Gnaulati took a right-footed shot of his own in the 32nd minute, but it missed just wide of the left post. Five minutes later, Diego Gutiérrez came close to opening the scoring when he dribbled past three defenders and blasted the ball on frame with his right foot, but it was knocked away by the goalkeeper.
With just a couple of minutes to play before the end of the first half, Ayon received a second yellow for a reckless challenge and was sent off, leaving Monterey Bay down a man for the final 50 plus minutes. Miami FC came dangerously close to rubbing salt in the wound with a goal right after the send-off, but the shot from distance by Allen Gavilanes ricocheted violently off the right post and the sides went level into the break. Miami FC then scored almost immediately into the second half with a shot at the doorstep by Frank Lopez, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead to pair with their one-man advantage for the rest of the match. Monterey Bay earned four consecutive corners as the side continued to push for an equalizer in the 82nd minute, but could not convert and the match ended in favor of Miami FC.
Up Next
Monterey Bay welcomes San Antonio FC to Seaside on Saturday, September 7 for Marvel Night at Cardinale Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. local time. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.
Additional Notes
Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (knee), Chase Boone (knee), and Jesse Maldonado (knee). Though he was available off the bench, forward Tristan Trager ultimately did not play as he nursed a lower leg injury that he sustained late in the week.
Information
Date: August 31, 2024
Venue: FIU Pitbull Stadium; Miami, Florida
Weather: Sunny and 83 degrees
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
Miami FC 0 1 1
Monterey Bay F.C. 0 0 0
MIA: Frank Lopez (Nicolás Cardona) 48'
Lineups
Miami FC (5-3-2): Khadim Ndiaye; Daltyn Knutson, Alejandro Mitrano, Joey Dezart, Daniel Barbir (Junior Palacios, 72'), Nicolas Cardona; Roberto Molina, Allen Gavilanes, Gabriel de Freitas; Frank Lopez, Michael Lawrence (Mujeeb Murana, 72')
Subs not used: Felipe Rodriguez, Lucas DePaula, Marco Santana, Manuel Botta, Rocco Genzano, Sebastien Joseph, Luis Pedro Leite da Silva
Monterey Bay F.C. (4-1-4-1): Antony Siaha; Grant Robinson, Carlos Guzmán, Kai Greene, Morey Doner; Jerry Ayon; Walmer Martínez, Adrian Rebollar (Mobi Fehr, 60'), Xavi Gnaulati (Max Glasser, 72'), Diego Gutiérrez; Alex Dixon (Michael Gonzalez, 60')
Subs not used: Carlos Herrera, Alex Lara, Pierce Gallaway
Stats Summary: MIA / MB
Shots: 17 / 10
Shots on Goal: 7/ 3
Saves: 3 / 6
Corner Kicks: 3 / 9
Fouls: 11 / 8
Possession: 42.5% / 57.5%
Misconduct Summary
MB: Adrian Rebollar (caution) 4'
MB: Jerry Ayon (caution) 22'
MB: Jerry Ayon (caution, dismissal) 39'
MIA: Michael Lawrence (caution) 45+2'
MIA: Antonio Nocerino, head coach (caution) 54'
MIA: Daltyn Knutson (caution) 88'
Officials
Referee: Esad Omanovic
Assistant Referee: Joe Suchoski
Assistant Referee: Robert Cordrey
Fourth Official: Edson Carvajal
