William Stanback Recognized for Week 17 Performance with Honour Roll Selection

October 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - William Stanback earned CFL recognition for his solid outing against Hamilton as Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him as the highest running back in their Honour Roll selections for week 17.

Stanback (78.1 PFF Grade)- rushed for 103 yards on 15 carries (6.9-yard average), eclipsing the century mark for a third time in the last six games. The bruising tailback also surpassed 1,000 yards in a season for the third time in his brilliant career and enters this week second in the CFL in both rushing yards (1,062) and yards from scrimmage (1,420).

