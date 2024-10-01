Tiger-Cats Ink Two Receivers

October 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed American receivers Isaiah Wooden and Daniel Arias.

Wooden, 24, most recently spent time with the BC Lions (2024) and in the National Football League with the Atlanta Falcons (2024) and Los Angeles Chargers (2024). The 5-9, 170-pound native of San Diego, California, suited up in 11 games over his two seasons at Southern Utah University, registering 58 receptions for 1,052 yards with 15 touchdowns while adding 15 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown. Wooden also played 4 games over two seasons at Kent State University (2020-21), posting four receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown. He earned All-United Athletic Conference honours in 2023.

Arias, 26, most recently spent time with the National Football League's Arizona Cardinals (2023, 24) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The 6'3, 215-pound receiver- who was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic but raised in Mill Creek, Washington- also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs on its practice squad (2023). Arias played 53 games over his five seasons at the University of Colorado (2018-22), registering 48 receptions for 750 yards with four touchdowns.

The football club also announced the following player has been released:

AMER- WR- Jordan Byrd

AMER- WR- Jalon Calhoun

