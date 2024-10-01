CFL Honour Roll: Week 17 - Collaros Earns Player of the Week

October 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Zach Collaros, Rolan Milligan Jr. and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 17 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 17: OFFENCE

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | EDM 27 - WPG 55

PFF Player Grade: 93.1

21-of-26 passing (80.8 per cent) for a season-high 432 yards (fourth 400+ yard game of career)

Season-high six 30+ yard passes, including a 61-yard effort to Keric Wheatfall for a major

League-wide season-high and career-high six touchdown passes

158.3 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 17: DEFENCE

DB | Rolan Milligan Jr. | Saskatchewan Roughriders | OTT 16 - SSK 29

PFF Player Grade: 87.0

50 total defensive snaps

Three defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and one tackle for a loss

One interception for his league-leading seventh of the season

88.3 Grade on 40 coverage snaps

Third Honour Roll selection of the 2024 CFL season (Weeks 1 and 5)

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 17: OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton Tiger-Cats | HAM 32 - BC 29

PFF unit grade: 70.1

Top-3 performers

Coulter Woodmansey | 70.3

Brandon Revenberg | 67.3

Brendan Bordner | 64.1

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 17

(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg | 93.1

RB | William Stanback | BC | 78.1

REC | Kenny Lawler | Winnipeg | 91.0

OL | Nick Callender | Montreal | 75.7

DL | Shawn Oakman | Edmonton | 86.5

LB | Tyron Vrede | Ottawa | 72.0

DB | Rolan Milligan Jr. | Saskatchewan | 87.0

RET | James Letcher Jr. | Montreal | 82.1

K/P | Nik Constantinou | Hamilton | 79.8

ST | Fabian Weitz | Winnipeg | 90.3

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary

93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

93.1 | W17 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg

93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton

92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto

92.5 | W16 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto

92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.