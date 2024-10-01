Stampeders Add Defensive Back
October 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have added American defensive back Keaton Ellis to their practice roster.
Keaton Ellis
#34
Defensive back
College: Penn State
Height: 5.11
Weight: 190
Born: Feb. 22, 2001
Birthplace: State College, PA
American
In May, Ellis signed as an undrafted free agent with the National Football League's Tennessee Titans and attended the team's training camp. In three pre-season games, he recorded six tackles.
Before turning pro, Ellis played 56 games over five seasons at Penn State. He had 86 career tackles for the Nittany Lions including 58 solo tackles and three tackles for loss. Ellis also had two interceptions, four forced fumbles and 14 passes defended.
In other transaction news, the Stampeders have placed American receiver Jesiah Irish on the suspended list.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from October 1, 2024
- Stampeders Add Defensive Back - Calgary Stampeders
- Lions Battle Stampeders in Friday's Gravy Bowl Presented by British Columbia Turkey - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.