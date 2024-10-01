Stampeders Add Defensive Back

October 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have added American defensive back Keaton Ellis to their practice roster.

Keaton Ellis

#34

Defensive back

College: Penn State

Height: 5.11

Weight: 190

Born: Feb. 22, 2001

Birthplace: State College, PA

American

In May, Ellis signed as an undrafted free agent with the National Football League's Tennessee Titans and attended the team's training camp. In three pre-season games, he recorded six tackles.

Before turning pro, Ellis played 56 games over five seasons at Penn State. He had 86 career tackles for the Nittany Lions including 58 solo tackles and three tackles for loss. Ellis also had two interceptions, four forced fumbles and 14 passes defended.

In other transaction news, the Stampeders have placed American receiver Jesiah Irish on the suspended list.

