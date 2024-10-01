Lions Battle Stampeders in Friday's Gravy Bowl Presented by British Columbia Turkey

October 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - With the calendar flipped to October, it's the annual reminder that turkey and football go hand in hand!

The 7-8-0 BC Lions are back home to clash with the 4-9-1 Calgary Stampeders in Friday's Gravy Bowl presented by British Columbia Turkey. Kickoff is 7:00 pm at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Begin your Thanksgiving celebrations with us one week early as our expanded Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports begins at 4:00 pm on Terry Fox Plaza. This week's tailgate will be fully-tented and features a turkey-themed menu while fan activities include pie-eating and turkey-carving.

The main turkey matchup is a battle of the two team presidents as Duane Vienneau and his Calgary counterpart Jay McNeil carve for presidential bragging rights.

Both the Lions and Stampeders will be well-represented by prominent alumni members, continuing the tradition of this great Western Division rivalry.

The Backyard menu includes a variety of beverage options while fans 19 and over can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for only $5.

On the field, Nathan Rourke and the Lions look to claim the season series with the Stamps and as our chase to the Grey Cup Playoffs continues. The Lions would punch their playoff ticket with a victory and losses by both Hamilton and Edmonton this week. Fans attending the Backyard Party can watch the Tiger-Cats-Blue Bombers game on the plaza big screen.

Tickets for Friday's Gravy Bowl bash start at $25 for adults while kids 17 and under get in for only $15.

