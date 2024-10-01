Steve Molnar's Induction to Plaza of Honour Deferred to 2025

October 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







At the request of the Molnar family, the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation and the Plaza of Honour Selection Committee will defer the posthumous induction of Saskatchewan Roughrider fullback Steve Molnar to next year's induction class.

The Molnar family would have been unable to attend the SaskTel Plaza of Honour weekend as they are supporting a family member through a personal health matter.

Saskatchewan-born Steve Molnar played for the Roughriders from 1969 to 1978. Replacing the retired George Reed at fullback in 1976, Molnar proceeded to lead the Roughriders in regular season rushing yards (822). Most memorably, he rushed for a career-best 144 yards to power Saskatchewan to a 23-13 victory over Edmonton in the 1976 Western Conference final at Taylor Field.

The Club, Committee and Foundation will be proud to induct him in 2025 when his loved ones will be in attendance to celebrate with all of Rider Nation.

Grey Cup Champion quarterback Darian Durant and former Roughrider General Manager Roy Shivers will be inducted to the SaskTel Plaza of Honour in a special half time ceremony at the Roughriders' Legends game on Saturday, October 12th. Tickets are available at riderville.com.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.