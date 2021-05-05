Will Banfield Homers, But Six-Run Third Inning Downs Snappers

The Snappers fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 10-4 at Fox Cities Stadium Wednesday, where over 1,300 fans showed up to watch the Timber Rattlers' offense explode.

The Timber Rattlers logged three runs early, but the Snappers answered in the top of the third. Kameron Misner and Griffin Conine picked up extra-base hits to tie the game 3-3. However, the Rattlers more than countered. They scored six runs in the third, including Chad McClanahan's 450-foot, three-run homer, to go ahead 9-3. Each team would tally one more run in the 10-4 final.

For Beloit, Connor Scott was 2-for-5 with a double. Will Banfield hit his first homer of the 2021 season with an opposite-field homer in the fifth. Kameron Misner had a pair of doubles, also.

Freisis Adames earned the win for Wisconsin with four innings of one-run baseball out of the bullpen. Beloit starter Bryan Hoeing struggled only throwing 2.2 innings and allowing eight earned runs.

Both teams will play again in Appleton on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The Snappers will celebrate their home opener on May 11th against the South Bend Cubs. For more information and tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com

