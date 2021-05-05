Bandits Sloppy in Opening Day Loss

South Bend, Indiana -- The Quad Cities River Bandits totaled three errors and five walks in the final three innings of Tuesday's Opening Day matchup as they fell to the South Bend Cubs 7-4 at Four Winds Field.

In his first outing at the High-A level, Bandits' southpaw Angel Zerpa faced the minimum through two innings and matched Cubs' starter Peyton Remy zero-for-zero as both arms breezed through their first three innings of work.

Each offense produced a one-out double in the third, Jeison Guzman for the Bandits and D.J. Wilson for the Cubs, but both starters retired the next two batters they faced. In the fourth, Cam Balego delivered the only run-scoring blemish on Zerpa's night with an RBI single to score Tyler Durna and give South Bend the 1-0 lead.

A half-inning later, Quad Cities turned William Hancock's leadoff walk and a Nathan Easton single into two runs thanks to Guzman's RBI groundout and a passed ball that allowed Eaton to score from third and give the River Bandits a 2-1 advantage in Remy's final inning of work.

After Zerpa struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth to end his Quad Cities debut, Yohanse Morel began the sixth on the hill for the visitors and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Windham to tie the game back at 2-2.

The top of the seventh saw Quad Cities get a man to third with two outs, but Eury Ramos was able to induce a groundout from Michael Massey to end the threat and set up for South Bends' two-run seventh that saw John Rave's error in centerfield turn a would-be double from Wilson into a man on third and an eventual run-scoring sac-fly one batter later.

Later in the inning, a walk and a pair of singles led to an RBI base hit for Durna and 4-2 Cubs lead. A solo home run from Vinnie Pasquantino helped spark a QC rally in the top of the eighth as Rave would produce an RBI fielder's choice to right field when the umpires ruled a line drive in and out of Yonathan Perlaza's glove "no catch", allowing Tyler Gentry to score from third and re-tying the game at 4-4.

However, in the bottom half of the frame, the Cubs would nail Adam Lukas for three runs after a pair of walks, a Delvin Zinn two-run double, and a Luis Vazquez RBI single gave South Bend 7-4 lead for good as Cayne Ueckert recorded a one-two-three inning en route to his first save of the season while Lukas (0-1) took the loss.

Despite a blown save, Matteo Bocchi (1-0) earned the win after a scoreless 0.2 IP.

Game two of the opening six-game series will feature the 2021 debuts of both the 2020 Draft's No. 4 overall pick in lefthander Asa Lacy going for the River Bandits and 24-year-old righthander Chris Kachmar starting for South Bend at 6:05 p.m. CDT.

