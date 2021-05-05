Dragons Allow Just Two Hits in 4-0 Victory; Improve to 2-0 on Season

Midland, Mich. - Dayton's Brian Rey hit a three-run home run and four pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 4-0 on Wednesday night. The Dragons have won the first two games of the 2021 season, both played in Midland, Michigan. They topped the Loons 9-4 in the season opener Tuesday.

Ten Dragons pitchers have combined to allow only five hits over 18 innings to start the season. On Wednesday, Dragons starter Eduardo Salazar (1-0) worked the first five innings to earn the victory. He allowed a two-out single in the fourth and a two-out double in the fifth for the only hits of the night for the Loons. Salazar walked three and struck three.

The trio of Dragons relievers Jacques Pucheu, Francis Peguero, and Johnnie Schneider combined for four no-hit innings with eight strikeouts. Pucheu struck out five in two innings. After Peguero pitched an effective eighth inning, Schneider tossed a perfect ninth to close out the Dayton victory. The four Dayton pitchers did not allow a runner past second base in the game.

The Dragons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Jose Tello blooped a single to right field and scored from first on a double to the fence in left-center field by Quin Cotton. In the fifth, Eric Yang doubled with one out and Quincy McAfee drew a two-out walk. Rey (pronounced RAY) followed with a three-run home run to left field to extend the Dayton lead to 4-0.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Rey was 2 for 4 with three runs batted in to lead the attack. McAfee drew three walks and has reached base six times in nine plate appearances to start the year.

The Dragons meet the Loons again on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. Noah Davis will start for the Dragons against Juan Morillo. The game can be heard on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.

The Dragons will open their 21st home season on May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark.

