Captains Announce 2021 Daily Promotions, Fireworks and Specialty Themes

(Eastlake, OH) - Baseball returns to Classic Park on May 11 and every day is a new reason to come to the ballpark. From the ever-popular Cleveland Sports History Night and 16 explosive fireworks shows to enticing daily deals, the Captains are proud to announce their lineup of daily promotions, fireworks and specialty themes for the 2021 season.

Daily Promotions

Get your fill every Tuesday with Buck Night presented by The Ohio Lottery, featuring $1 hot dogs, $1 fountain sodas and $1 domestic draft beers.

Bring your pup and enjoy a cold, refreshing summer drink with the Captains' new Paws and Claws nights. Every Wednesday, fans can purchase a $6 Pooch Pass to bring their dog to the ballpark and enjoy $3 White Claws.

Thursday nights are 3-2-1 Thursdays presented by Labatt. Fans can purchase 16 oz domestic draft beers for $3, hot dogs for $2 and fountain sodas for $1.

The Captains will feature 16 fireworks shows during the 2021 season, including fireworks every Friday and Saturday night, starting July 2. Fireworks season kicks off with three consecutive shows on July 2, 3 and 4. Friday Night Fireworks are presented by Meijer. Sunday Night Fireworks are presented by Discount Drug Mart.

Looking for bobbleheads, t-shirts and more? Saturday is giveaway day at Classic Park. Six different Saturdays during the 2021 season will feature special giveaway items, including a Super Shane Bieber Bobblehead presented by Lake Health and a Captains Youth Jersey presented by Stanley Steemer. Click here for a full list of giveaways.

Family Fun Sundays are presented by Mentor Nissan. Every Sunday Captains home game will feature a new theme the whole family can enjoy. The list includes live animal shows with Jungle Terry (May 16), Frozen Day (June 6), Father's Day (June 20), Independence Day Fireworks (July 4), Dino Day (July 25), Trolls Day (August 8), Superhero Day (August 15), Wizarding Day (August 29), Fireworks (September 12) and Mascot Day (September 19).

Specialty Themes

The Picantes de Lake County are back in 2021. After debuting their alternate identity as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión program in 2019, the Captains will once again sport their lime green and lava red uniforms in 2021 to play as the Picantes for five games: May 16, June 5, July 22, August 6 and September 15.

The last year has been tough for teachers and the Captains want to show their gratitude. Friday, June 18 will be Teachers Appreciation Day at Classic Park with a special program to thank our teachers for everything they did to serve our local children during this challenging year. The Captains will wear special teacher-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off.

The Captains will be honoring more heroes with a Heroes Week celebration, July 2-4. The Captains will honor first responders and healthcare workers on July 2 and military members on July 3 before wrapping up with an Independence Day spectacular on July 4. All three nights will feature fireworks, including a patriotic-themed show on July 4. The Captains will wear a special patriotic-themed jersey on July 4, which will be auctioned off.

Cleveland Sports History Night, presented by PNC is back once again. The annual celebration of Cleveland sports and Cleveland fan culture returns, as the Captains pay homage to the best and worst of the city's sports history. Special guests and themes will be announced at a later date.

The Captains will wrap up the season with their annual fan appreciation blowout. The last Saturday home game of the season, September 18, is SuperMegaPrizeathon when fans will have the opportunity to go home with a wide range of prizes and mystery gifts.

