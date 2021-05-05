Two-out hitting sinks Captains in 2021 opener

(Lansing, MI) â Early two-out hitting drove the Lansing Lugnuts (1-0) past the Lake County Captains (0-1) in the opening game of the 2021 season on Tuesday night at Jackson Field. In the return of Minor League Baseball, following the cancellation of the 2020 season, the Captains fell to the Lugnuts, 8-1.

The Lugnuts got on the board early. After Captains starter Hunter Gaddis retired the first two men in the first inning, the right-hander walked Ryan Gridley and then gave up a two-run home run to Jordan Díaz. The Lugnuts added two runs in the next two frames on two-out doubles. Drew Millas knocked in Max Schuemann with a double in the second. In the third, Lester Madden, Jr. doubled home Díaz, who had led off the frame with a double, to push Lansing's lead to 4-0.

Lansing tacked on three more runs in the fourth. Schuemann started the frame by reaching on a throwing error by Captains shortstop Brayan Rocchio, then scored one batter later when Michael Guldberg drove him in with a double. An infield single and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with nobody out, which ended the night for Gaddis.

Thomas Ponticelli entered the game for the Captains and induced a pop out to first base. Patrick McColl followed for the Lugnuts and added another tally on a sacrifice fly to right field that plated Guldberg. An RBI single from Cobie Vance scored Millas to cap the three-run fourth inning that gave the Lugnuts a 7-0 lead.

Lake County's only tally of the night came in the eighth inning. Lansing reliever Charles Hall allowed two one-out walks to Austen Wade and Jose Tena, who both later advanced on a wild pitch. Will Brennan drove home the first Captains run of the season with a ground out to second base that scored Wade to cut Lansing's lead to 7-1.

Ponticelli finished his night with four scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He struck out five and surrendered two hits. Ponticelli gave way to Kellen Rholl for the bottom of the eighth inning. Schuemann led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a balk to push the Lugnuts' lead to 8-1.

Gaddis (0-1) took the loss for the Captains. The right-hander worked three innings and started the fourth, but did not record an out. He allowed seven runs, four of which were earned. Gaddis walked two and allowed seven hits.

Shohei Tomioka (1-0) registered his first win of the season in relief for Lansing. He tossed two scoreless innings, allowed just one baserunner and struck out one.

The Captains and Lugnuts square off again tomorrow for the second game of their six-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Jackson Field in Lansing.

