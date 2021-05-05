Simoneit's pop is Locos' only offense in 3-1 loss

LANSING, Mich. - William Simoneit homered and singled in his first professional game, but he was overshadowed by a debuting ace in the Lansing Locos' 3-1 defeat on Wednesday night to the Lake County Captains at Jackson® Field™.

It was the first game of the season for the Lansing Lugnuts in playing as the Locos, wearing the distinctive gem-blue and marigold jerseys and caps with the potoo bird mascot as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative.

After being shut down by Lansing pitching in the Tuesday night opener, Lake County turned the tables thanks to 2020 second-rounder Logan Allen, who struck out eight in five innings while allowing only two base runners, a walk to Cobie Vance and a single to Simoneit, the 14th and 15th batters out of 17 he faced.

The Captains scored solo tallies in the fourth off Lansing starter Brady Basso, thanks to an Aaron Bracho RBI single, and in the fifth and sixth off of reliever Rafael Kelly, via a missed-catch error by first baseman Simoneit and a sacrifice fly by Joe Naranjo, to supply the winning margin.

The Locos' only run came courtesy of Simoneit who drilled a home run off Nick Gallagher over the 20-foot tall center field wall in the eighth inning.

Ryan Gridley supplied the Locos' third and final hit with a single in the ninth.

In defeat, Basso allowing five hits and one run while striking out two and walking none in four innings, Kelly followed with four strikeouts in four innings of three hit, three-run ball. Jack Weisenburger pitched the ninth, striking out the side around a hit-by-pitch of José Tena.

