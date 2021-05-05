Snappers Drop Opening Day To Timber Rattlers

May 5, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release









Beloit Snappers at the plate against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

(Beloit Snappers) Beloit Snappers at the plate against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers(Beloit Snappers)

APPLETON, WI -- The Beloit Snappers dropped the opener on the road Tuesday, 2-1, against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the first Snappers' game since September 2nd, 2019.

Beloit struck first in the top of the first. Thomas Jones ripped the first pitch he saw for a home run over the left-field foul pole.

Zach McCambly made his professional debut against the Timber Rattlers Tuesday night. He struck out seven in four innings, including all three batters looking in the first.

In the bottom of the fourth, McCambley left the bases loaded by picking up back-to-back strikeouts and inducing a fly out to end the inning. In the fifth, the Timber Rattlers scratched across the winning run on a double-play grounder.

The Snappers had a chance in the ninth, Connor Scott led off the inning with a base hit. He reached second on a wild pitch. With one out, Kameron Misner hit a fly ball to center field. Garrett Mitchell made the catch for the Timber Rattlers and threw it to second, cutting down Scott to end the game.

The Snappers and Timber Rattlers will play again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. The Snappers will celebrate their home opener on May 11 against the South Bend Cubs. For more information and tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.