Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Streaking to Start 2022-23 Regular Season

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Oct. 21 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Laval 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton used a hot start and hot goaltending to earn their first win of 2022-23. Alex Nylander and Nathan Légaré lit the lamp in the first period, while Dustin Tokarski saved everything except for a six-on-four power play in the third period.

Saturday, Oct. 22 - PENGUINS 4 at Hartford 3 (SO)

The Penguins and Wolf Pack duked it out in Hartford's home opener, but the visitors left as victors. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton raced out to a 3-0 lead, but Hartford used its special teams to stage a comeback. Nylander notched the lone shootout tally.

Sunday, Oct. 23 - PENGUINS 2 at Providence 1

After playing to a 0-0 tie in the first 40 minutes, the Penguins blitzed the P-Bruins with a single-period season-high 18 shots in the third. Ty Glover and Valtteri Puustinen scored fewer than two minutes apart, and Tokarski made 30 saves.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Oct. 26 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland

The Penguins return home for a mid-week matchup with the Monsters. Cleveland forward Emil Bemström is currently tied for the league-lead with nine points (4G-5A). The Penguins are 5-0-1-0 (.917) at home all-time against the Monsters.

Friday, Oct. 28 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton looks to avenge its opening night OT loss at the hands of Lehigh Valley. Thirteen of the last 22 games between the Pens and Phantoms were decided by one goal.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins and Bears clash for their first head-to-head meeting of 2022-23. Hershey dominated the regular season series last year, going 8-3-1-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but the Penguins had the last laugh, beating the Bears in the first round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Ice Chips

- The last time Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earned a point in each of its first four decisions to start a season was 2013-14, which started 6-0-0-1.

- All four games the Penguins have finished have been decided by one goal.

- Dustin Tokarski has not allowed a goal at full strength since 13:41 of the first period on opening night. He has gone 123:13 without being beaten at five-on-five.

- Ty Smith ranks second among all AHL defensemen with 18 shots on goal.

- The Penguins are now 19-4-1-1 (.800) in their last 25 games at XL Center in Hartford.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.00

2. Bridgeport 5 4 1 0 0 8 .800

3. PENGUINS 4 3 0 1 0 7 .875

4. Providence 5 3 1 1 0 7 .700

5. Hershey 4 2 1 1 0 5 .625

6. Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 1 0 5 .625

7. Springfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 .400

8. Hartford 4 0 2 1 1 2 .250

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 5 3 2 5

Ty Smith 5 1 3 4

Filip Hållander 5 1 1 2

Valtteri Puustinen 5 1 1 2

Xavier Ouellet 5 0 2 2

Drew O'Connor 5 0 2 2

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 3 2-0-1 1.63 .938 0

Filip Lindberg* 2 1-0-0 2.93 .886 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Oct. 26 Cleveland Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Oct. 28 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 29 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Oct. 19 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Sun, Oct. 23 (C) Sam Poulin Recalled to PIT

Sun, Oct. 23 (LW) Drake Caggiula Recalled to PIT

