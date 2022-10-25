Tour with the Monsters Returns with Two Fan-Focused Community Practices

CLEVELAND -The Cleveland Monsters announced the 2022-23 schedule for the return of Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.

Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute includes a one hour practice open to the public at local rinks.

Below are the dates for the 2022-23 season:

Sunday, November 13, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Host: OBM Arena

15381 Royalton Road, Strongsville, OH 44136

*This event will NOT have a post-practice open skate, but will include an off-ice autograph session

Monday, December 5, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Host: North Olmsted Hockey Club

North Olmsted Recreation Center, 26000 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

The event on Sunday, November 13, at OBM Arena in Strongsville gives fans the opportunity to see the Monsters at their official training facility and meet their favorite players off the ice for 30 minutes following practice. On December 5 at North Olmsted Recreation Center, fans are invited to participate in a special 30-minute post-practice open skate and autograph session. Both the practice and the open skate/autograph session are free and open to the public.

Both stops on the Tour with the Monsters this season will be at the arena of an official Learn to Play partner of the Cleveland Monsters. For more information on Monsters Learn to Play presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/learntoplay.

