Los Almirantes Night Slated for Wednesday

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will honor Hispanic Heritage in the Milwaukee Community when the team hosts Los Almirantes Night on Wednesday, October 26th in anticipation of Dia de Los Muertos on November 1.

The first 2,500 fans through the gates will take home a Los Almirantes t-shirt, courtesy of Baird, which features the Admirals Sugar Skull logo on it.

In addition, Lucha libre wrestlers Juventud Guerrera, Sexy Star, and Texano Jr. will sign autographs outside of Roscoe and Pounce's Interactive Zone on the Main Concourse from 6pm until the end of the 1st Intermission.

The Admirals will also host a Mercadera Market down near the Jägermeister Shot and a Goal Bar that will feature pop-up retail tables from Latinx-owned businesses.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the Admirals office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased by visiting www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling (414) 227-0550.

