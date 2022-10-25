Canucks Sign Rau to One-Year AHL Contract

Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Kyle Rau to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season.

Rau, who turned 30 years-old yesterday, spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota Wild's AHL affiliate Iowa, leading the team in goals (25), ranking tied for the team-lead in points (53) and ranking tied for second among Wild skaters in assists (28). He also skated in five NHL games for Minnesota in 2021-22.

The 5-8, 178-pound left winger has played in over 400 professional games between the NHL and AHL. Heading into his eighth professional campaign, he has skated in 362 regular season AHL games between San Antonio, Portland, Springfield and Iowa, recording 257 points (117 goals, 140 assists) and 158 penalty minutes. In 61 regular season NHL games, he has registered seven points (two goals, five assists) and 15 penalty minutes.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Rau is Iowa's all-time franchise leading scorer, having recorded 199 points over four seasons with the club between 2017 and 2022. His 88 goals and 111 assists rank him second all-time in franchise history, while his 244 games played for the Wild rank fourth all-time.

