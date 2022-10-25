Stephen Thomson Named Manager, Hockey Operations and Player Safety
October 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that Stephen Thomson has been named Manager, Hockey Operations and Player Safety.
A former referee, including two seasons in the AHL from 2016 to 2018, Thomson joins the league office after four seasons as manager of officiating operations for the ECHL. Thomson's responsibilities will include managing the AHL's staff of on-ice officials, as well as serving on the league's newly formed Player Safety Committee.
In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2022
- Wolves Top Stars for Second Win in a Row - Chicago Wolves
- Stephen Thomson Named Manager, Hockey Operations and Player Safety - AHL
- Penguins Sign Sean Josling to AHL Contract - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Week of October 24, 2022 - Hershey Bears
- Tour with the Monsters Returns with Two Fan-Focused Community Practices - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Continue Road Trip in Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Streaking to Start 2022-23 Regular Season - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Rounding out October on the Road - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Cossa Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.