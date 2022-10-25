Stars Suffer First Road Loss at Chicago

October 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars center Tanner Kero (right) vs. the Chicago Wolves

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Dettman / Chicago Wolves) Texas Stars center Tanner Kero (right) vs. the Chicago Wolves(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Dettman / Chicago Wolves)

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were handed their first road loss 3-1 to the Chicago Wolves Tuesday morning at Allstate Arena.

The first period saw good chances for both sides, but Chicago came out on top with a 1-0 lead. A late breakaway for Chicago's Josh Melnick put the Wolves in front with 1:40 left in the period. Trailing by one goal after 20 minutes of play, the Stars and Wolves were even with 11 shots on goal, respectively.

The second period was a stalemate as Matt Murray turned aside all 13 Chicago shots, while Pyotr Kochetkov stopped all seven of Texas' chances. Chicago led Texas in shots 24-18 after two periods of play.

The Stars got on the board early in the final frame of regulation when Curtis McKenzie capitalized on a rebound shot from Matej Blumel on the powerplay. McKenzie's first goal of the season tied the game at one 1:02 into the third period. The Wolves reclaimed the lead again 11:04 into the third, on a goal by William Lagesson. Despite a strong third-period onslaught that saw the Stars outshoot the Wolves 12-9, Chicago buried an empty-net goal from Vasily Ponomarev with 57 seconds remaining to seal a 3-1 victory.

Picking up the win in goal for the Wolves, Kochetkov stopped 29 of the 30 Stars shots he faced. In goal for Texas, Murray made 30 saves on 32 shots.

The Stars wrap up their four-game road trip Wednesday against the Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.