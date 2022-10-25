Cossa Returns to Grand Rapids

October 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Cossa appeared in two games last weekend with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) and racked up two wins to go along with a 2.50 goals against average and a 0.904 save percentage. The rookie netminder made his AHL debut with Grand Rapids on Oct. 19 against the Milwaukee Admirals and came away with a 3-2 victory. Through his first three professional games, Cossa is 3-0-0 with a 2.33 goals against average and a 0.906 save percentage. The 6-foot-6-inch goaltender was the 15th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.