Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Continues to Engage in Down-To-The-Wire Games
January 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Divisional matchups, state rivalries await the Penguins (21-14-5-0) this week
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Jan. 17 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Providence 3
A 32-shot effort from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went by the wayside as the Bruins converted on three of their 18 bids. Jesse Puljujärvi scored for the second-straight game, and Ty Smith tacked on a goal for his team-leading 26th point of the season.
Saturday, Jan. 20 - PENGUINS 0 at Hershey 1
A five-on-three, power-play goal by Ethen Frank was the difference in a duel between the Atlantic's two All-Star goalies. Joel Blomqvist made 19 saves for the Penguins, while Clay Stevenson turned away 28 shots for his AHL-leading sixth shutout.
Sunday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Springfield 1
The Penguins saw Owen Headrick's first career AHL goal and multi-point performances from Vinnie Hinostroza (1G-1A) and Alex Nylander (2A) catapult them to a narrow win over the Thunderbirds. WBS wraps its six-game season series against Springfield with a commanding 5-0-1-0 record.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford
The Wolf Pack are nipping at the heels of the Penguins in the Atlantic Division standings, trailing the Black and Gold by two points with five games at hand. The home team has won every game in the season series thus far, outscoring the visitors 11-3.
Friday, Jan. 26 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will make its first of six visits to Allentown this season to try and avenge an overtime loss to the Phantoms on Jan. 6.
Saturday, Jan. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey
The Penguins and Bears will do battle for the ninth time this season. Saturday is also the Penguins' Crosscheck Cancer Night presented by Geisinger. Fans in attendance will also receive a Joel Blomqvist 2024 All-Star Poster courtesy of the Times Leader.
Ice Chips
- All nine of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the New Year have been decided by one goal (5-2-2-0), a franchise record for consecutive one-goal games.
- Joel Blomqvist ranks second in the league in goals against average (2.14) and fifth in save percentage (.921).
- The Penguins' penalty kill has killed all but two of 27 opposing power plays (92.6%) in the New Year.
- The Penguins' penalty kill ranks second overall in the AHL at 85.5%.
- With a pair of assists on Sunday, Alex Nylander reached 200 career AHL points.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 40 31 7 0 2 64 .800
2. Providence 41 23 13 3 2 51 .622
3. PENGUINS 40 21 14 5 0 47 .588
4. Hartford 35 20 10 5 0 45 .643
5. Charlotte 39 20 15 4 0 44 .564
6. Springfield 39 18 16 3 2 41 .526
7. Lehigh Valley 38 17 15 5 1 40 .526
8. Bridgeport 38 11 22 5 0 27 .355
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Ty Smith 36 6 20 26
Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24
Alex Nylander 32 12 10 22
Peter Abbandonato 34 6 13 19
Corey Andonovski 34 2 13 15
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Joel Blomqvist* 22 12-5-3 2.14 .921 0
Magnus Hellberg 14 7-6-1 2.80 .908 0
* = rookie
X = no longer on roster
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Jan. 24 Hartford Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Jan. 26 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Jan. 27 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Wed, Jan. 17 (LW) Jordan Frasca Reassigned by PIT to WHL
Thu, Jan. 18 (LW) Jordan Frasca Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Fri, Jan. 19 (LW) Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Mon, Jan. 22 (LW) Jordan Frasca Reassigned by PIT to WHL
