Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Continues to Engage in Down-To-The-Wire Games

Divisional matchups, state rivalries await the Penguins (21-14-5-0) this week

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 17 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Providence 3

A 32-shot effort from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went by the wayside as the Bruins converted on three of their 18 bids. Jesse Puljujärvi scored for the second-straight game, and Ty Smith tacked on a goal for his team-leading 26th point of the season.

Saturday, Jan. 20 - PENGUINS 0 at Hershey 1

A five-on-three, power-play goal by Ethen Frank was the difference in a duel between the Atlantic's two All-Star goalies. Joel Blomqvist made 19 saves for the Penguins, while Clay Stevenson turned away 28 shots for his AHL-leading sixth shutout.

Sunday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Springfield 1

The Penguins saw Owen Headrick's first career AHL goal and multi-point performances from Vinnie Hinostroza (1G-1A) and Alex Nylander (2A) catapult them to a narrow win over the Thunderbirds. WBS wraps its six-game season series against Springfield with a commanding 5-0-1-0 record.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford

The Wolf Pack are nipping at the heels of the Penguins in the Atlantic Division standings, trailing the Black and Gold by two points with five games at hand. The home team has won every game in the season series thus far, outscoring the visitors 11-3.

Friday, Jan. 26 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will make its first of six visits to Allentown this season to try and avenge an overtime loss to the Phantoms on Jan. 6.

Saturday, Jan. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins and Bears will do battle for the ninth time this season. Saturday is also the Penguins' Crosscheck Cancer Night presented by Geisinger. Fans in attendance will also receive a Joel Blomqvist 2024 All-Star Poster courtesy of the Times Leader.

Ice Chips

- All nine of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the New Year have been decided by one goal (5-2-2-0), a franchise record for consecutive one-goal games.

- Joel Blomqvist ranks second in the league in goals against average (2.14) and fifth in save percentage (.921).

- The Penguins' penalty kill has killed all but two of 27 opposing power plays (92.6%) in the New Year.

- The Penguins' penalty kill ranks second overall in the AHL at 85.5%.

- With a pair of assists on Sunday, Alex Nylander reached 200 career AHL points.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 40 31 7 0 2 64 .800

2. Providence 41 23 13 3 2 51 .622

3. PENGUINS 40 21 14 5 0 47 .588

4. Hartford 35 20 10 5 0 45 .643

5. Charlotte 39 20 15 4 0 44 .564

6. Springfield 39 18 16 3 2 41 .526

7. Lehigh Valley 38 17 15 5 1 40 .526

8. Bridgeport 38 11 22 5 0 27 .355

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ty Smith 36 6 20 26

Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24

Alex Nylander 32 12 10 22

Peter Abbandonato 34 6 13 19

Corey Andonovski 34 2 13 15

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 22 12-5-3 2.14 .921 0

Magnus Hellberg 14 7-6-1 2.80 .908 0

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 24 Hartford Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 26 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 27 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Jan. 17 (LW) Jordan Frasca Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Thu, Jan. 18 (LW) Jordan Frasca Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Fri, Jan. 19 (LW) Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Mon, Jan. 22 (LW) Jordan Frasca Reassigned by PIT to WHL

