Phantoms Announce Various Transactions

Phantoms Announce Various Transactions

January 23, 2024









(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Jordy Bellerive(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced several transactions.

Transactions from the Philadelphia Flyers include:

Goaltender Cal Petersen has been recalled by the Philadelphia Flyers

Defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Reading Royals of the ECHL

Transactions from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms include:

Forward Jordy Bellerive has been traded by the Phantoms to the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for future considerations

Defenseman Adam Karashik has been loaned to the Reading Royals

Goaltender Parker Gahagen has been recalled by the Phantoms from the Reading Royals

Petersen, 29, has played in 15 games with the Phantoms this season going 5-8-2 with a 3.26 goals-against average and .890 save percentage. With the Flyers, Petersen is 1-1-0, 3.50, .896. The Waterloo, IA native is a righty-catching goaltender who previously spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and AHL Ontario (Cal.) Reign. The Notre Dame product has played in 103 career NHL games going 45-43-10, 2.93, .904 and also 171 AHL games with a 74-76-19 record and 3.21 GAA and .903 save percentage.

Millman, 22, is a lefty shooting defenseman from London, ON. A fourth-round selection of the Flyers in 2019, Millman has played in 12 games with the Phantoms this season recording four assists and also 14 games with the Reading Royals scoring one goal with six assists. Millman has 38 career games with the Phantoms over three seasons notching eight assists and also 113 career games with Reading scoring 17-60-77.

Bellerive, 24, is in his fifth year of professional hockey and his second season with the Phantoms. The North Vancouver, BC product has played in 28 games this season scoring three goals with one assist for four points. Last year, he scored 8-12-20 in 61 games played with Lehigh Valley. He previously played three seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and has 246 career games in the AHL scoring 41-52-93.

Karashik, 26, is a righty defenseman from Ridgefield, CT out of Notre Dame and UConn. He has played in 12 games this season notching two assists while also playing in one game with Reading. Karashik is in his second full season of professional hockey. He has 43 career games with the Phantoms with five assists as well as six games with Reading scoring one goal with one assist.

Gahagen, 30, is a Buffalo, NY native who played collegiately at Army. He has played in nine games with the Phantoms this season going 4-3-2, 2.63, .909 and has also played in 10 games with Reading where he went 7-3-0, 2.20, .935 while winning six of his most recent seven starts.

Prior to this season, Gahagen had played in just 12 career games in the AHL with San Jose, Toronto, Colorado and Milwaukee. This season represents the most experience and playing time in the AHL he has ever had in a single season. In his career, he is 9-7-2, 3.02, .896 in 21 games played in the AHL. His career ECHL numbers have spanned 110 games with Reading, Jacksonville, Florida, Utah and Newfounland with a 65-29-5 mark and 2.30 GAA and .920 save percentage.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action this weekend as they open a season-long 6-game homestand. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Toronto Marlies arrive to PPL Center for matchups on Friday and Saturday. It is also Racing Night with an auto racing theme for Saturday's game and is meLVin Winter Youth Hat Night for the first 2,000 kids presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.

