Flames Recall Cole Schwindt

The Flames announced today they have recalled forward Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Schwindt has played 37 games for the Wranglers this season, notching eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points. The Kitchener, ON native is tied for the Wranglers team lead inplus-minus, currently sitting at a +13 on the season and has registered assists in back-to-back games along with points in four of his last six outings.

Schwindt was a third-round pick (81st overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft and has skated in three NHL games in his career thus far, all coming during the 2021-22 season. The 22-year-old was acquired by the Flames along with Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and a conditional first round pick in July of 2022.

BORN: Kitchener, ON DATE: April 25, 2001

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

