Colorado Eagles Send Four to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

January 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has reassigned forwards Alex Beaucage and Ryan Sandelin to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, along with defenseman Josh Wesley and goaltender Trent Miner.

Beaucage has posted one goal and six assists in 21 AHL games this season with Colorado and has amassed 13 goals and 26 assists in 124 career contests with the Eagles. A third-round pick of the Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Beaucage notched a career-high eight goals, 12 assists and 20 points with the Eagles during the 2022-23 campaign.

Sandelin has generated three goals and two assists during his rookie season with Colorado. The 25-year-old enjoyed a four-year NCAA career at Minnesota State-Mankato, where he helped lead the Mavericks to back-to-back WCHA Championships in 2020 and 2021, as well as a CCHA Championship in 2022.

Wesley has skated five AHL contests with Colorado this season and has already collected eight goals and eight assists in 28 games with Utah this year. The son of Stanley Cup champion Glen Wesley and a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Wesley has generated nine goals and 18 assists in 168 career AHL games with the Eagles, Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, San Antonio Rampage, Hartford Wolf Pack and Charlotte Checkers.

Miner has gone 4-4-1 this season with the Eagles, complimented by a 2.51 goals-against average, .913 save-percentage and one shutout. The 22-year-old led the ECHL with seven shutouts during the 2021-22 season with the Utah Grizzlies and added three more shutouts with the Grizzlies during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, January 27th at 8:00pm MT at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

