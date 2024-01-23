Parssinen Assigned to Milwaukee
January 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee.
Parssinen has 12 points (8g-4a) in 44 games with the Predators this season, his second in the NHL. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward last played for the Admirals in 2022-23, recording nine points (2g-7) in 10 appearances.
Parssinen and the Admirals will look for their eighth straight win on Wednesday night when they play host to the Belleville Senators at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
