Wolves Top Moose 2-1 for Fourth Win in Row

The Chicago Wolves ran their winning streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday night in Winnipeg, MB.

Vasily Ponomarev led the way offensively with a goal and an assist, Max Comtois also scored and Adam Scheel continued his stellar play in net to lift the Wolves to their sixth win in their last seven contests.

Scheel made 29 saves to earn his fourth triumph in a row-all coming during the Wolves' current five-game road trip. Meanwhile, Manitoba's losing skid reached 10 games.

The Wolves did their scoring in the opening period. First, Comtois notched his 11th goal of the season when the forward rushed the net and banged home a backhander past Moose goaltender Collin Delia to the stick side. Ponomarev and Rocco Grimaldi earned assists on the power-play goal that extended Comtois' points streak (three goals, two assists) to four games.

Ponomarev made it 2-0 Wolves when he took a pass from Chris Terry and ripped a shot from the slot that beat Delia. Terry, who also extended his points streak (four goals, three assists) to four games, and Tory Dello picked up assists on Ponomarev's seventh goal of the season.

Wolves penalty killers did yeoman's work in the second, going 4-for-4 while shorthanded to maintain the two-goal advantage after two periods.

Ville Heinola scored for the Moose with 27 seconds remaining in the third to spoil Scheel's shutout bid.

Scheel has now yielded just a combined four goals during his winning streak. Delia (21 saves) suffered the loss for the Moose.

The Wolves improved to 14-16-3-2 while Manitoba dropped to 12-22-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Manitoba to face the Moose on Wednesday night (7 p.m.).

