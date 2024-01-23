Capitals Loan Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned forward Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Lapierre, 21, has posted eight points (2g, 6a) in 11 games with Hershey this season. In 2022-23, he recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey. Lapierre added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals. Lapierre has registered 38 points (17g, 21a) in 71 career AHL games with Hershey.

The Gatineau, Quebec product has recorded seven points (2g, 5a) in 25 games with the Capitals this season. Lapierre, the Capitals' first-round choice (22nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, has played 31 career NHL games with Washington, recording eight points (3g, 5a).

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds at GIANT Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

