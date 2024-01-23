Fogarty's Late Tally Lifts Iowa to 3-2 Win over Texas

DES MOINES, Iowa - Steven Fogarty scored the game-winner with 5:32 remaining to lift the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Texas Stars on Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Michael Milne recorded a goal and an assist in the win for Iowa.

Adam Beckman opened the scoring for Iowa on the power play at 3:39 of the first period. After Milne and Simon Johansson combined to set up Beckman along the left wall, Beckman walked into the circle and rifled a shot over the glove of Matthew Murray (29 saves).

Iowa outshot Texas 12-9 through the opening 20 minutes.

The Wild and Stars played a scoreless middle frame in which Iowa outshot Texas 8-7.

Matej Blumel tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal 2:07 into the third. Gavin White sent a pass over to Blumel at the right point for a one-timer that fluttered over Zane McIntyre (28 saves).

Iowa retook the lead midway through the period. After Brenden Miller blocked a shot, Greg Meireles carried the puck into the offensive zone and fired a shot on Murray. Milne batted the rebound out of the air and into the back of the net at 9:22.

The Stars knotted the contest again 59 seconds later when Logan Stankoven corralled a rebound and slid the puck under McIntyre.

The Wild scored the game-winner on the power play. Sammy Walker sent the puck to the goal line for Nic Petan, who ducked behind the net and found Fogarty in the right circle for a quick finish past Murray.

Iowa outshot Texas 32-30. The Wild were 2-for-4 with the man advantage while the Stars went 1-for-2 on the power play.

Iowa and Texas face off again at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

