Wilford Dominates out of 'Pen in Middle Game Victory

August 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (47-37) won their second consecutive one-run game, and defeated the New Jersey Jackals (29-56) 2-1 on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City jumped on Reinaldo DePaula in the first. Jaxon Hallmark greeted DePaula with a double. Elvis Peralta then laced an RBI single. Dylan Broderick reached on a fielder's choice, and DePaula threw the ball away, which allowed Peralta to advance to third. Oscar Campos lifted a sac fly to put the ValleyCats on top, 2-0.

New Jersey responded in the fourth. Clayton Mehlbauer doubled off Gino Sabatine. Frank Nigro plated Mehlbauer with a single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Sabatine received a no-decision. He pitched 3.2 innings, yielding one run on four hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Connor Wilford entered in the fourth for Sabatine with the bases loaded with two outs, and struck out Arbert Cipion. The best was yet to come as he only needed 34 pitches to get through the final four frames. Overall, Wilford (1-1) earned his first professional win, turning in 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking one, and striking out two.

DePaula (1-5) was handed the loss. He threw five frames, giving up two runs, one earned on five hits, and struck out four.

The 'Cats look to sweep the Jackals on Thursday, August 22 nd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 2 | NEW JERSEY 1

W: Connor Wilford (1-1)

L: Reinaldo DePaula (1-5)

Time of Game: 2:14

Attendance: 3,482

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.