Titans and Miners Postponed, Twin Bill Tomorrow to End Season Series

August 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - Wednesday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Sussex County Miners has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader for tomorrow evening, August 22, with a start time of 5:30 pm. Gates will open at 5:00 pm. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Any fans with tickets for tomorrow's game will be honoured for both games of the doubleheader.

Ticket holders for tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future 2024 Ottawa Titans home game, subject to availability. Any fans wishing to exchange their seats from tonight's game must do so at the Ottawa Stadium front office between business hours, Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., by emailing the box office, or by calling (343) 633-2273. Please note, fans cannot exchange their tickets at the Box Office windows.

After the doubleheader tomorrow evening, the Ottawa Titans begin their final road series of the year against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. from Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

