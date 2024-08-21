Boomers Shut out in Ohio

AVON, Ohio - The Schaumburg Boomers managed just four hits in dropping a 5-0 decision to the Lake Erie Crushers on Wednesday night in Ohio.

Lake Erie starter Jack Eisenbarger has had the Boomers number this year. Eisenbarger tossed seven shutout innings after logging 7.2 shutout frames on August 9. The Boomers did have chances, but hit into three double plays. Runners were on base in seven different frames but just two reached third. Vincent Byrd, Jr. hit a homer in the second to give Lake Erie the lead and the hosts added a single run in the fourth before putting the game away on a three-run homer from Jarrod Watkins.

Dallas Woolfolk made a spot start, suffering the loss after working two innings and allowing just one run. Aaron Glickstein worked five innings and allowed just one run out of the bullpen. Glickstein has pitched eight times in relief and has allowed just four runs in 23.2 innings. Dylan Stutsman worked the eighth. Lake Erie was just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position but the one hit was the three-run homer to put the game away. Chase Dawson notched two hits and was on base three times. Alec Craig added two more walks to his league leading total, jumping to third in single season history. Christian Fedko also walked twice in the contest, which marked the third shutout against the Boomers this year.

The Boomers (44-42) are back to 3.5 games behind Lake Erie with 10 games remaining in the season. The teams play a huge rubber game tomorrow night at 5:35pm Central with LHP Jacob Smith (4-1, 3.68) scheduled to start against RHP Matt Mulhearn (4-8, 5.12) as the six-game roadtrip continues. There are just three home games left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule from August 27-29. Tickets for those remaining contests are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

