MINERS SILENCE TITANS

OTTAWA - The Sussex County Miner upset the Ottawa Titans with a 1-0 shutout to open up their series at Titan Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Miners (30-54) limited the Titans (47-37) to just three hits in Tuesday's pitchers' duel. The game remained locked at 0-0 until the eighth inning when SS Tony Gomez's bunt single drove in the go-ahead run for Sussex County. RHP Eston Stull finished the game in relief for the Miners, capping his night by sitting down the Titans 1-2-3 in the ninth to complete the save. RHP Kellen Brothers was outstanding for Sussex County, allowing no runs on three hits through 7.2 innings while striking out seven. LHP CJ Blowers took the loss, despite tossing 7.1 innings of one-run ball to go along with nine strikeouts.

The series will continue on Wednesday at 6:30 PM EDT.

BOOMERS OPEN HUGE SERIES WITH WIN OVER LAKE ERIE

AVON, OH - The Schaumburg Boomers grabbed a huge 7-5 win over the Lake Erie Crushers on Tuesday to begin a crucial series at Crusher Stadium.

The win now brings Schaumburg (44-41) to 2.5 games behind Lake Erie (46-38) for the final playoff spot in the Frontier League West Division. The Boomers established a 2-0 lead early, scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI single by 1B Chase Dawson in the first inning. Schaumburg then got another run across in the second on a wild pitch before 2B Alec Craig drove in a pair with a double into the right-center field gap to make it 5-0. The Crushers took a run back in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double. LF Andrew Sojka drove in a run on an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth to stretch the lead to 6-1. Lake Erie drove in another two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the Schaumburg lead down to three, but an RBI single from C Allante Hall in the fifth pushed the lead back to four. The Crushers took the run back with a solo homer in the fifth and then cut their deficit to two on a bases-loaded walk in the ninth, but RHP Jake Joyce was able to escape with the save. LHP Cole Cook earned the win and set the all-time Schaumburg single-season record for strikeouts in the process, now with 122 on the season. RHP Anthony Escobar took the loss for Lake Erie.

The pivotal series will continue on Wednesday at 6:35 PM EDT.

WASHINGTON RIDES LATE LEAD TO VICTORY

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things took down the Joliet Slammers by a final score of 3-2 on Tuesday night at Wild Things Park.

The Wild Things (58-26) are now six games away from winning the West Division title. Joliet (35-50) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second with an RBI single. Washington responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double from RF Brandon McIlwain to tie things up. The Slammers then retook the lead in the sixth with a sacrifice fly but the Wild Things again tied the game in the bottom of the inning, this time on an RBI single from 1B Andrew Czech. LF Wagner Lagrange then put the Wild Things on top 3-2 in the eighth with an RBI double. RHP Gyeongju Kim came out in the ninth to close things out and picked up his 23rd save of the season. RHP Christian James picked up the win in relief for Washington while RHP Cameron Smith took the loss.

The Wild Things will look to take the series in the middle game on Wednesday, which begins at 6:05 PM EDT.

BOULDERS CRUSH KNOCKOUTS IN SERIES OPENER

BROCKTON, MA - The New York Boulders trounced the New England Knockouts at Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday by a final score of 7-2.

The Boulders (45-40) halted their three-game losing streak and are currently two games behind Tri-City for the final playoff spot in the Frontier League East Division. CF David Vinsky opened the scoring for New York with an RBI groundout in the fourth inning. RF Chris Kwitzer followed him up with a two-run single to put the Boulders up 3-0. 1B Ryan McCoy then made it 4-0 with a solo homer to lead off the fifth inning. The Boulders were up 6-0 before the Knockouts (31-51) were able to scratch their first run across in the sixth. The Boulders then picked up an insurance run in the ninth on a double play to secure their victory. RHP Brandon Backman got the win for New York while RHP Liam O'Sullivan took the loss after giving up six runs on 14 hits.

The Boulders and Knockouts will match up for the second game of their series on Wednesday at 6:30 PM EDT.

VALLEYCATS SNEAK PAST JACKALS

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats outlasted the New Jersey Jackals 8-7 on Tuesday to take the series opener at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The ValleyCats (46-37) are now within a half-game for second place in the East after their win and Ottawa's loss. New Jersey (29-55) grabbed the game's first lead at 1-0 with a solo homer in the second inning. 3B Ian Walters answered back in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot of his own to tie the game. The ValleyCats then swiped the lead after an error by the Jackals' catcher. New Jersey recovered in the third inning to score twice and retake the lead at 3-2, but SS Elvis Peralta Jr.'s two-run blast put Tri-City back on top in the bottom half. The Jackals knotted things up at 4-4 in the fourth and then took a one-run lead in the sixth with an RBI groundout. 2B Ryan Cash and CF Jaxon Hallmark teamed up in the home half of the sixth to score two and retake the lead for Tri-City at 6-5. Although New Jersey took a 7-6 lead in the seventh, Hallmark and the ValleyCats got the last laugh when the center fielder drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth with a two-run infield single. RHP Zeke Wood closed things out in the ninth for his fifth save of the season. RHP Nathan Medrano earned the win out of the bullpen for Tri-City while RHP Andrew Kramer took the loss.

The ValleyCats and Jackals will continue their divisional matchup on Wednesday. First pitch for the series' middle game is at 6:30 PM EDT.

GRIZZLIES RUN AWAY WITH OPENER, ZIMMERMANN BLASTS THREE HOME RUNS

SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies beat the Florence Y'alls 5-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Grizzlies ballpark behind some excellent pitching and some timely hitting.

Gateway (52-32) is now 20 games over the .500 mark and has won its last four games. 1B Peter Zimmermann began the scoring for the Grizzlies with a solo homer in the first. He then cracked a two-run bomb in the fourth to put Gateway up 3-0 in the fourth. RHP Collin Sullivan matched Zimmermann's vigor on the mound, at one point retiring 16 hitters in a row while carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning. The Y'alls (41-43) were able to break up the no-hit bid with back-to-back solo homers in the eight, cutting the deficit down to one. Just when it looked like Florence was going to come back, Zimmermann struck again with a two-run blast in the eighth to push Gateway's lead back to three. LHP Leoni De La Cruz then came on in the ninth and struck out the side for his 12th save of the season. Sullivan earned the win, his eighth of the season while LHP Jonaiker Villalobos took the loss for Florence.

The Grizzlies will look to get one game closer to a playoff berth when they face off with the Y'alls on Wednesday at 6:30 PM CDT.

CAPITALES SAIL PAST AIGLES

QUÉBEC CITY - The Québec Capitales got past the Trois-Rivières Aigles 5-1 in the series opener at Stade Canac on Tuesday night.

The Capitales (58-27) limited the Aigles (40-43) to just two hits in the victory. LF Tommy Seidl opened the scoring for the Capitales in the second with a solo homer. RF Marc-Antoine Lebreux then followed suit in the third to make it 2-0 Québec. SS Kyle Crowl added on later in the inning with an RBI double down the right-field line to extend the Capitales' lead to three. Trois-Rivières got on the board with an RBI single in the fourth but would fail to get a runner in scoring position for the remainder of the game. Québec picked up a couple more runs with RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings to grab their biggest lead at four. RHP James Bradwell picked up the win for the Capitales to continue his undefeated season, improving to 12-0. RHP Osman Gutierrez got tagged with the loss for the Aigles.

The Capitales and Aigles will continue their series on Wednesday at 7:05 PM EDT.

OTTERS TAKE DOWN BOLTS AT HOME

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters walked off the Windy City ThunderBolts 6-5 at Bosse Field to cap the Tuesday night slate.

The Otters (38-48) finally got payback against Windy City (34-52) for the opening night walk-off loss that they suffered back in early May. The ThunderBolts got out in front early 1-0 with a solo homer in the second inning. 1B David Mendham disintegrated the lead in the third with a three-run blast, his fifth homer of the season. Windy City cut the lead down to one with an RBI single in the fourth and then tied the game at 3-3 on a wild pitch in the sixth. The ThunderBolts then paid it forward by allowing the go-ahead run to score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning. CF Gio DiGiacomo then made it 5-3 in the eighth with an RBI infield single. In the top of the ninth, the Bolts knotted the game up at 5-5 with a two-run single by their catcher. Two-way player Pavin Parks then made up for blowing the save on the mound by coming up big at the plate, driving in the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly. Parks picked up the winning decision for Evansville while LHP Jack Mahoney took the loss for Windy City.

The Otters and ThunderBolts will play the middle game of their three-game set on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM CDT.

