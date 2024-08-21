Second Sleepwalk of Series Sits Y'alls

August 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Florence Y'alls (41-44), presented by Towne Properties, caught the wrong side of slugfest for the second night in a row losing to the Gateway Grizzlies (53-32) 6-1 on Wednesday night with the home team mashing three home runs for the second night in a row.

Starter Ty Good failed to escape the third inning with his shortest appearance of the season allowing a home run in the first inning. The right-hander allowed four runs on five hits across 2.2 IP with no strikeouts. Reliever Alex Wagner followed up with a positive 3.1 IP giving up just one run on a homer on three hits with a strikeout. Matt Fernandez allowed one run on a homer in a two-hit seventh inning, striking out one. Darrien Williams shut down Gateway in the eighth one-two-three including a strikeout.

Improving from Tuesday's 5-2 loss, the Y'alls boasted eight hits to trump their two from the night before. Three of those knocks came from right fielder Hank Zeisler coming a home run shy of the cycle. The only other Florence batters to reach base multiple times were designated hitter Craig Massey with a pair of walks and left fielder Thomas Jones with a single and a hit by pitch. Center fielder TJ Reeves recorded the only RBI with a ground out that scored Zeisler after his triple.

The Y'alls can salvage a win on Thursday night back at Grizzlies Ballpark with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. The loss pushes Florence to six games out of the last playoff spot.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.