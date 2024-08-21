Otters Zap Bolts

August 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN- A late season pitchers duel between The Windy City ThunderBolts and the Evansville Otters ended in unique fashion.

Windy City (34-53) starting pitcher John Mikolaicyk had more pick offs then hits combined between both teams through five.

Bolts starting pitcher John Mikolaiyck picked off J.J. Cruz in the bottom of the third inning and Gary Mattis in the bottom of the sixth.

Both teams could not reach base via a hit until the sixth inning. A double by Windy City outfielder Cam Phelts broke the goose eggs on the scoreboard. Later in the top half, Phelts was caught trying to steal third.

In the bottom of inning six, Otters (39-48) led the inning off with a walk by J.J. Cruz. The next man to the plate Clayton Keyes singled to right-center field. Giovanni Digiacomo walked on four pitches. A passed ball scored the first run of the game, and a wild pitch the second the Otters quickly acerbated a 2-0 lead.

An RBI single by Randy Bednar capped off a three run sixth inning for Evansville with a combined two hits total in the game through six innings of play.

Bolts RHP John Mikolaicyk (3-6) tossed 5.2 innings conceding two hits over three earned runs walking six and striking out three. RHP Bryce Hellgeth pitched a spotless 1.1 innings striking out two and RHP Jacob Newman tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

Otters RHP Chip Korbacher (1-0) Labored 6.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit walking two and striking out five.

JJ Figueroa, Henry Kusiak, and Michael Seegers singled for the Bolts.

Windy City is back at Bosse Field Wednesday evening for the series finale against the Evansville Otters. Bolts LHP Michael Barker (3-7, 6.62 v Parker Brahms (5-6, 2.98) at 6:35 CT.

