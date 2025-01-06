Wildcats Roll over Mooseheads for 8th Straight Win

Moncton Wildcats

January 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release


The streaking Moncton Wildcats posted an eighth consecutive victory Sunday in Halifax taking out the Mooseheads 5-1 before 8,500 fans at Scotiabank Centre.

It was a total team effort with thirteen different players logging one point - the goals went to Etienne Morin (10th), Riley Sampson (6th), Pier-Etienne Cloutier (2nd) Gabe Smith (10th) and Dylan MacKinnon (2nd). Goaltender Rudy Guimond made 24 saves to improve to 3-0 in the Cats cage.

Julius Sumpf and Juraj Pekarcik also rejoined the Cats lineup after competing in the IIHF World Juniors in Ottawa.

Moncton's record improves to 29-5-2, to maintain first overall in the QMJHL. The Cats were involved in one transaction sending 20-year-old winger Yoan Loshing to Shawinigan for a pair of 2026 draft picks.

THREE STARS:

1 #60 Mathis Rousseau, HFX (36 saves)

2 #5 ETIENNE MORIN

3 #23 RILEY SAMPSON

The Wildcats head West for a 3-game Quebec trip opening Thursday night in Gatineau at Centre Slush Puppy at 8pm, followed by Rouyn-Noranda Saturday at 5pm and Val D'Or Sunday at 4pm.

Join Marty with all the exciting action 'home & away' on CHL TV and INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton.

