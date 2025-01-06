Islanders Add Czechia Forward Pavel Simek to Boost Offense

January 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to announce the addition of 19-year-old forward Pavel Simek from Nazod, Czechia. Simek, a dynamic winger, joins the Islanders after stints with the Saint John Sea Dogs and the Rimouski Oceanic.

Scoring Machine

Simek played 68 games with Saint John last season, recording 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists). This season, he contributed 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 26 games with Rimouski, who are making a push for the QMJHL playoffs.

The Islanders took advantage of Rimouski's need to offload an international player to secure the talented forward with their recent acquisition of Eriks Mateiko from Saint John.

International Experience

Currently playing for the Czechia U20 National Team in the World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Simek has been a standout performer, tallying 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 10 games.

Czechia's recent upset win over Canada in the quarter-finals has further elevated his stock and winning the Bronze medal with a win over Sweden cemented a fantastic tournament for Simek and the Czechs.

A Key Addition

Head Coach & General Manager Jim Hulton expressed excitement about the signing, highlighting Simek's scoring ability and hockey IQ.

Pavel fills the import spot that was vacated when Egor left. He's a veteran of our league, scoring almost 20 goals last year for Saint John so we think he can jump right into our top 6 and help us offensively and on the powerplay.

Simek join the Islanders after winning Bronze at the World Junior Championship, and fans can look forward to seeing their new man in action soon!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.