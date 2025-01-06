Eagles Trade Callum Aucoin to Mooseheads for 2025 9th Round Pick

January 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Eagles general manager announced today the club has traded 18-year-old forward Callum Aucoin to the Halifax Mooseheads in exchange for a 2025 9th round draft pick.

Aucoin (Hammonds Plains, NS) is in his second season with the Eagles after being drafted in the fourth round, 62nd overall in the 2022 QMJHL entry draft. Since then, he has scored seven goals and nine assists in 79 career regular season games. As well as two assists in 13 playoff games.

"Callum was the odd man out on our roster right now, but we are satisfied that we were able to find him a trade that kept him in the league this season," said Couturier. "We would like to thank him for his time with our club and wish him the best of luck with his new team".

