Eagles Trade Goalie Brandon Lavoie to Tigres, Receive D-Man Loic Mburanumwe, 11th Round Pick

January 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have traded 18-year-old goaltender Brandon Lavoie to the Victoriaville Tigres in exchange for an 11th round draft pick in 2025 and 18-year-old defenceman Loic Mburanumwe.

This season, Mburanumwe has played 27 games with the Yarmouth Mariners of the Maritime Junior Hockey League after being drafted by the Tigres in the third round, 55th overall in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft. The Chambly, QC. native stands 6'3 and weighs 176lbs.

Brandon Lavoie entered his first season with the Eagles this year, and has amounted a 3.39 goals against average and a .895 save percentage in 10 starts.

"We knew we were going to lose Brandon on waivers, so we are very happy to find him a place to play that keeps him in the league," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier. "Mburanumwe is a big young kid who will add depth to our prospect pool on the back end. For now he will stay in Junior A but he is 18 so we are excited too see him develop and hopefully join our roster."

