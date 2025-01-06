Sea Dogs Deal Mateiko to Memorial Cup Hosts

January 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have traded forward Eriks Mateiko to the Rimouski Oceanic, the team announced today. Currently, the Sea Dogs receive Rimouski's third, fourth, and fifth-round picks in 2026 and an additional 2026 fourth-round selection.

"While it is a very sad day to see Eriks leave Saint John, we are genuinely happy for him that he will get to add to his ever growing resume by getting the chance to compete for the Memorial Cup," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard.

The 19-year-old is in his third season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League after the Sea Dogs selected him in the 2022 CHL Import Draft. In 23 games this season, Mateiko has totaled 14 goals and five assists for 19 points. A native of Jelgava, Latvia, he was a third-round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2024.

"It is extremely difficult to lose the captain of our team for the second half and the final stretch of his junior career. However, when the dust settles from this trade fans will see how important this transaction will be for the future of our program," added Crickard. "We love Moose and we'll miss him."

Mateiko recently represented Latvia at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa where he finished first on the team and tied for fourth in the tournament with five goals in five games. The six-foot-six, 209-pound forward was also named one of Latvia's Top Players of the Tournament.

