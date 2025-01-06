Alexis Cournoyer Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

January 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The first Videotron Player of the Week honors of 2025 go to goaltender Alexis Cournoyer of the Cape Breton Eagles. In three starts, the 19-year-old from Trois-Rivières went 3-0-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA, .968% save percentage and a shutout as the Eagles went unbeaten over a busy holiday week.

On Monday evening, Cournoyer had a packed house cheering at Sydney's Center 200 thanks to a 29-save performance in a convincing 8-2 Eagles victory over the Halifax Mooseheads. Cournoyer, who would stop 21 of 22 shots in the first 40 minutes, was awarded the third star of the game for his efforts.

Back at home Friday night, Cournoyer turned things up a notch by posting his second shutout in three appearances since being acquired by Cape Breton on December 19. This time, it was a 28-save effort that paved the way for a 3-0 triumph over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Cournoyer was named first star for the contest.

The netminder would cap off his winning week on Saturday night. Once again facing the Titan at home, he would steer aside 34 shots to propel the Eagles to a 5-1 win. For Cape Breton, it was the club's fifth consecutive victory, pushing it to within two points of the Titan in the race for second place in the Maritimes Division.

Cournoyer has proven to be a savvy find for the Eagles. A 13th round pick of Shawinigan at the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft, he made two appearances for the Cataractes in 2022-23, his only action in the Q until landing in Cape Breton.

With Eagles' regular starter Jakub Milota representing Czechia at the 2025 World Juniors, Cournoyer has been magnificent since his call up from the MHL's Truro Bearcats, posting a 4-0 record with a 0.75 GAA and .975% save percentage.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

