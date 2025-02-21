Wildcats Blank Eagles, Clinch Maritimes Division

Wildcats goaltender Rudy Guimond posted his 2nd shutout of the season leading Moncton over Cape Breton 6-0 at Centre 200 on Friday night.

The win clinched the Maritimes Division regular season title for the Wildcats, who hold a 25-point lead over the 2nd place Eagles with 12 regular season games remaining. The Wildcats have also clinched their spot in the 2025 QMJHL playoffs.

Guimond made 20 saves in shutting down the Eagles for a second time and moves to a stellar 11-0 in the Moncton net, along with a league-leading 1.61 goals-against average. First Star Juraj Pekarcik led the offense with his 20th goal and a pair of assists. Markus Vidicek extended his goal scoring streak to five consecutive games, with his 31st. Other Cats scorers were Vincent Collard (21st) Julius Sumpf (21st) Simon Mullen (3rd) and 1st QMJHL goal to Simon Binkley.

The Cats fired 40 shots at Jakub Milota in winning their 4th straight game. Moncton's record moves to 42-9-2-0.

The Wildcats return to the Avenir Centre for a 3-game homestand opening Sunday against the Victoriaville Tigres at 3pm, then Friday night against West-leading Drummondville at 7pm and Saturday hosting the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada at 7pm.

For all the action, follow your Wildcats with Marty Kingston on INSPIRE 105.1 FM and CHL TV.

