Islanders Leapfrog Titan, Come Within Striking Distance of Eagles

February 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax, Nova Scotia - QMJHL game between the Halifax Mooseheads and Charlottetown Islanders on February 21 2025 at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

The Charlottetown Islanders continued their winning ways on Friday night, overcoming an early deficit to secure a commanding 5-2 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads at Scotiabank Centre.

The Islanders are red hot, 15-4 since the new year. This win moves the Isles ahead of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the standings and brings them within striking distance of the Cape Breton Eagles, setting up a massive matchup on Sunday afternoon.

The 1st period saw the Mooseheads come out strong, controlling play early and taking the lead just past the midway mark. Brady Schultz found the back of the net on a slick backhand move, putting Halifax up 1-0 at 9:32.

The Isles faced adversity with a pair of questionable penalties but showed resilience, shutting down both Halifax powerplays to keep the game within reach.

Goaltender Donald Hickey was stellar in net, making key saves to keep the deficit at 1-0 heading into the intermission.

Charlottetown found their footing in the 2nd period, and it was Owen Conrad who got the Isles on the board. His powerful shot from the point on the powerplay tied the game at 1-1, extending his point streak to 10 games-just two shy of the franchise record set by Lukas Cormier ('21/'22).

Matt Butler assisted on the goal, marking his 100th career QMJHL point and extending his personal point streak to 13 games. Butler wasn't done, as he later fired home a beautiful goal to give the Isles a 2-1 lead.

With momentum fully swinging in Charlottetown's favor, Ethan Montroy capitalized on a rebound from another Owen Conrad point-shot to make it 3-1 before the 2nd intermission.

The Islanders continued their strong play in the 3rd period, controlling possession and keeping the Mooseheads on their heels.

Their powerplay struck again when Kyle Powers set up Nathan Leek to extend the lead to 4-1.

Halifax responded with a goal from Caylen Blake, cutting the deficit to two. In the aftermath of the goal, Owen Conrad was given a roughing penalty giving the Mooseheads some hope.

But the Isles' penalty kill remained perfect, shutting down another Mooseheads powerplay to preserve their lead. Special teams was a huge advantage for the Isles tonight who were perfect on both the powerplay and penalty kill all night long.

With Halifax's net empty in the final minute, Butler capped off his dominant 3-point night with an empty-net goal, sealing a 5-2 victory.

Hickey finished with 20 saves, securing another impressive win in his rookie season.

Looking Ahead

The Islanders will now shift their focus to a crucial game on Sunday afternoon in Cape Breton, where they'll take on the Eagles at Centre 200.

The game marks a milestone for Jaybez Seymour, who will play in his 100th QMJHL game.

The Isles will also face former teammate Nicolas Ruccia, who will get the start in goal for Charlottetown against his old team once again.

With the Eagles currently sitting just a few points ahead in the standings, a win on Sunday would put the Islanders in prime position as they continue their push toward the postseason.

Puck drop is set for 3 PM in Sydney, Nova Scotia, as the Isles look to keep their momentum rolling as the hottest team in the CHL.

