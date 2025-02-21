Islanders Open Nova Scotia Road Trip Tonight in Halifax

The Charlottetown Islanders hit the road for a crucial 2-game stretch in Nova Scotia, starting with a matchup against the Halifax Mooseheads tonight at 7 PM at the Scotiabank Centre.

The road trip will continue on Sunday afternoon when the Isles take on the Cape Breton Eagles in Sydney.

This will be the 6th meeting of the season between the Islanders and Mooseheads, with Charlottetown holding a 2-2-0-1 record in those encounters.

The Isles, however, have been one of the hottest teams in the QMJHL since the holiday break. Earning victories over some of the CHL's top teams, including Rimouski, Rouyn-Noranda, Sherbrooke, Bathurst, and Moncton.

The team is looking to bounce back after splitting their recent 2-game set against Bathurst, who currently sit just 1 point ahead of the Isles in the standings.

With a matchup against Cape Breton on Sunday, Charlottetown has a chance to gain valuable ground in the playoff race, as the Eagles sit just 6 points ahead.

Halifax, on the other hand, has been struggling of late, winning just 3 of their last 10 games. After back-to-back losses to the Moncton Wildcats, goaltender Jacob Steinman and the Mooseheads will be desperate to turn things around in front of their home crowd tonight.

The Isles will be missing one of their top offensive weapons, Ross Campbell, who has been the QMJHL's hottest goal-scorer.

However, depth scoring has been a major key for Charlottetown's success in 2025, and the team will need it to shine once again.

Matt Butler enters the game riding a 12-game point streak and sits just 1 point away from hitting the 100-point milestone in his QMJHL career. Owen Conrad is also on a roll, currently holding a 9-game point streak of his own. If he extends it to 12 games, he will tie former Islanders star Lukas Cormier for the franchise record for longest point streak by a defenseman (set in 2021-22).

Charlottetown's blue line has also been solid, led by Thomas Sirman and Marcus Kearsey. Sirman recently reached the 200-game milestone in his QMJHL career, having played in both the OHL with the Ottawa 67s and with the Islanders since Jim Hulton acquired him earlier this season.

Another milestone looms this weekend, as Jaybez Seymour will plan to suit up for his 100th QMJHL game on Sunday against Cape Breton.

Between the pipes, Donald Hickey and Nicolas Ruccia have both been stellar this season. Expect Hickey to get the start tonight in Halifax, while Ruccia will likely get the nod on Sunday when the Isles take on his former team in Cape Breton.

The Eagles, like the Isles, have been playing well since the start of the new year, winning 6 of their last 10 games. Despite a tough loss to Victoriaville last night, Cape Breton has been a dangerous team as they push for a strong playoff position. The Isles have had success in the season series, winning 5 of our 7 meetings so far.

With just a month remaining in the regular season, every game matters. Tonight's matchup against Halifax is another big test for the surging Islanders as they look to stay hot and continue their playoff push.

Puck drop is set for 7 PM in Halifax.

