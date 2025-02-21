Eagles Blanked by Wildcats at Centre 200

February 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A three goal first period from the Moncton Wildcats paced them to a 6-0 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles Friday night in Sydney. Juraj Pekarcik led the way with a three point night.

- Rudy Guimond stopped all 20 shots in the shutout for Moncton, while Jakub Milota stopped 34 of 40 shots in the loss for Cape Breton.

- Lucas Romeo, Joey Henneberry, and Brayden Schmitt each served ten minute misconducts for the Eagles during the game.

It took the 3:39 for the game to register its first shot, coming courtesy of Simon Binkley. Binkley then cashed in on a rebound for his first career goal to open the scoring. A Simon Mullen point shot through traffic doubled Moncton's lead after the halfway mark of the period, prior to the Eagles recording their first shot. The Eagles had much of the play in the later minutes of the period, but it was the visitors adding to their lead thanks to Markus Vidicek who converted on a cross-crease pass.

Pekarcik scored from the front of the goal early in the second period, making it a 4-0 contest. A would-be fifth goal was called back after it was deemed there was incidental goaltender interference committed by Vincent Collard.

Collard did score though, 65 seconds into the third period on the power play. The goal scoring finished for the evening when Moncton's Julius Sumpf scored on a breakaway, placing the puck in the top corner over Milota.

The Eagles will wrap up the weekend on Sunday with a visit from the Charlottetown Islanders at 3 PM. It's the final meeting of the season between the two teams the final regular season visit ever for former Eagle goalie Nicolas Ruccia.

Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/Y04IZ. Tickets are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Juraj Pekarcik (Moncton) 1 goal, 2 assists

2. Vincent Collard (Moncton) 1 goal, 1 assist

3. Simon Binkley (Moncton) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury) Nathan Plouffe, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Halifax: Logan Crosby (injury), Gabe Smith (injury), Dylan MacKinnon (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 40-20 in favour of Moncton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/4

Moncton Power Play: 1/7

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.